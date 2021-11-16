My wife and I love Christmas so much that every year, like it or not, we decorate the outside of our house with lots of beautiful Christmas lights.

Now I didn't say that I enjoy hanging up lights, that part is the worst. In fact, why is it that every time I ask for any help decorating our house, no one wants to help with the lights.

That's because you need a lot of patience and time to get it right the first time. And that's one thing I am lacking, patience!

Take a look at one of my favorite scenes from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation:

Makes me laugh every single time I watch that video.

Now it's time for me to give you the top 5 reasons why putting up Christmas Lights is not fun: (cheatsheet.com)

1. Untangling Christmas lights takes to long. This is definitely one of the worst things about putting up Christmas lights. I have 3 bins full of tangled lights and it takes me forever to untangle them.

2. Wrapping trees and branches is such a pain. If you're going to hang Christmas lights on the outside of your house, you should include trees and branches. This part of hanging up lights is quite the struggle for me. It involves a few ladders and lots and lots of lights.

3. When one light bulb goes out, they all go out. This part really drives me nuts. I can't tell you how many times this has happened to me over the years. I've made many trips to Home Depot, Meijer, and Target, just to get the right lights.

4. Spending too much time in the cold. Standing out in the cold all day hanging up Christmas lights gets old really fast. Who wants to do that? It doesn't take too long to get chilled to the bone, best to break up your time and drink lots of hot chocolate.

5. No one offers to help with Christmas lights. One of my biggest pet peeves. Everyone wants the Christmas lights put up outside, but no one ever wants to help you put them up or take them down. The only reason why I do this job myself is because I want my family, friends, and neighbors to enjoy the finished product.