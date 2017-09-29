Top 5 Best Places To Get Coffee In Kalamazoo

'My favorite coffee stop in Kalamazoo! So much better than the chains in town and the place is adorable (small, but adorable). We always get it to go but they do have a fair amount of seating. If you hit it at the "wrong" time, you do need to be prepared to wait but it's worth it and they try to pump through orders very quickly. Our favorite is to stop in and get lattes, teas and their amazing breakfast burritos before Saturday morning tennis. "