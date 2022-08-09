The Force is Strong in this Mattawan Man on TikTok

This Mattawan man has been viewed tens of millions of times because of his out-of-this-world Star Wars cosplay.

When Jacob isn't busy working at Costco, he is going mad viral on TikTok under the username @polskihussar. Jacob currently has 76.2 thousand followers and over 2.1 million total video likes. He describes his channel as,

Professional cosplays from Star Wars, and video game content.

Polskihussar's most viewed video shows what he is wearing for the Obi-Wan finale. This video has been viewed 4.6 million times.

Polskihussar's second most viewed video follows the "what would you do if I..." trend on TikTok, with a Star Wars twist. This video has been viewed 3 million times.

In his third most viewed video, he shows off his custom Vader Black Series helmet. This video has been viewed 2.7 million times.

Polskihussar shows off his new e-11 Blaster in another one of his viral videos. This TikTok has been viewed 896.9 thousand times.

Jacob's favorite TikTokers include:

brodywellmaker

ohhyoubetcha

frankielapenna

