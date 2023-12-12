Young Kalamazoo Woman Goes Viral with Lifestyle and Beauty TikTok

Twenty-year-old Kalamazoo native pulls in tens of millions of views on TikTok.

Olivia Boblet is among the 20 biggest TikTok creators in Southwest Michigan. Olivia currently has 323.6 thousand followers and 31.9 million total video likes as @oliviaboblet on the popular social media app.

I describe my TikTok content as: all over the place. Anything from lifestyle/beauty to volunteering at the dog shelter! I like to keep things real and just document my life at this point.

When she's not making TikToks and working for a living Boblet volunteers at the SPCA of Southwest Michigan because of her love for dogs. Speaking of her love for dogs, Olivia's most viewed video features cutie. Just 6 seconds of this adorable smiling pitty named Otis grabbed 14.9 million views and 3.6 million likes.

Olivia's second most viewed video on TikTok has a guest appearance by her eyelashes. This eye-popping video has been viewed 7.1 million times with 1 million likes.

Olivia had another massive viral video that is short and sweet. In this TikTok, she's showing what's left of her baby blanket. This video has been viewed 5 million times with 664.3 thousand likes.

On Halloween of 2022 Olivia and her partner dressed up as a pig and mud. That video has been viewed 3.8 million times with 613.1 thousand likes.

