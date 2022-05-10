When it comes to Michigan drivers....don't even get me started! It will be a miracle if I can get through this article without it devolving into one giant rant about the rules of the road. Yes, in fact, there are actually rules when it comes to driving on Michigan's roads!

A concerned and no doubt frustrated motorist in Three Rivers is reminding fellow drivers of just one such rule: turning left on red.

A member of the local Three Rivers Michigan Area Information Facebook group who goes by the name of Echo BravoTango recently shared a photo while stopped along 131 at the turn around light near Home Depot. Pointing out the sign, this resident asked:

Who else has noticed this?

User Echo BravoTango, With Permission

Michigan Vehicle Code

The sign in question highlights a not-so-well known fact about driving on Michigan roads. Michigan drivers know (or at least they should know) that it is legal to turn "right on red" but in addition to this rule, section 257.612 of the Michigan Vehicle Code states:

Vehicular traffic facing a steady red signal, after stopping...may make a left turn from a 1-way or 2-way street into a 1-way roadway carrying traffic in the direction of the left turn, unless prohibited by sign, signal, marking, light, or other traffic control device.

To put it question plainly, the answer is: YES. Unless there's a sign telling you otherwise.

Not All Are So Lucky

Despite all the potholes and road construction, we should consider ourselves lucky to be driving in a state like Michigan. There are only four other states in addition to Michigan where drivers are permitted to turn left on red from either a one-way or a two-way street. Those states include Idaho, Washington, Oregon, and Alaska. However, as of 1980 turning right on red is legal in all 50 states including Guam, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia.

But Who Put the Sign There?

Though we may never know who to thank for putting the educational sign at the intersection in Three Rivers, the good deed will not be forgotten. Many residents seemed to rejoice, or at the very least get a chuckle from its appearance, leaving comments such as:

Haley Jean Frizzell,

I’m so grateful someone did this...When they first built these I had no idea I could turn. I had never been in city with them.

Jeremy Fish,

They should put a DOT approved sign up it would help the others that don't know

Mark Landrum,

Told my wife about it the other day!! Thank you to the genius who made this...saved me from replacing my horn!

Be honest....did you know you could turn left on red in Michigan? I'll admit, I thought it was only left on red from a one-way to a one-way, so this whole two-way business is news to me. I learned a little something today too!

