Thornton’s Home Town Café In St. Joseph Closing After 20 Years

A true passing of a staple of the St. Joseph area has been announced as Thornton’s Home Town Café in St. Joseph has announced they'll be closing after 20 years on July 31st. After reflecting on all the things that have happened over the past 20 years while in business, the Owner, Kathy, reached out to her followers to give them the news and took some time to thank many different people.

I would like to first and foremost like to thank my employees, both past and present, for always standing by me. To my husband, now deceased, for leading us at the helm, and working hard to make this venture a success. To my daughter, Shelley, and granddaughter, Sarah, for always having my back. A big Thank You to our wonderful customers. Your support and kindness have meant so much to me!! I have learned your names throughout the years and have watched your children grow from infant seats to driving cars, graduating high school, and going on to careers of their own!

The community was taken by surprise by the announcement and support has been pouring in after the announcement:

I'm saddened to hear this. I do wish you the best. Thornton's always served the best food with friendly service. Good luck, enjoy this next chapter in life.

There was no plan laid out as to what was next for Kathy and her family, but this is obviously a big loss for the St. Joe community, and plenty of good wishes are being passed around for their future.