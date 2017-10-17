This Will Make Me A Stamp Collector

The United States Postal Service is issuing some stamps this Friday that could help turn me, a big time hockey geek, into a stamp collector.

This Friday, the USPS is teaming Canada Post (the Canadian Post Service) to release two stamps celebrating hockey in the two countries.

Courtesy U.S. Postal Service

Canada Post has been releasing some pretty cool stamps over the past few years. featuring the greatest of the great, including Red Wing Gordie Howe, "The Great One", Wayne Gretzky, and "Super Mario", Mario Lemieux.





Actually, all these stamps would make pretty cool Christmas presents for any hockey playing kids in the family.