Thieves Strike Coldwater ATV Dealership

A Coldwater police officer interrupted a theft in progress, early Friday morning. The officer was patrolling Lott Road, around 4:00 AM behind Planet Powersports, when they observed a suspicious U-Haul truck parked on the side of the road. As the officer approached the vehicle, a suspicious person, dressed in dark clothing, fled the scene.

The officer then issued a call for back-up, and Michigan State Troopers responded with a K9 unit. After canvassing the area, they were unable to locate the suspect, but officers did discover that an ATV had been stolen from Planet Powersports and was loaded into the rear of the U-Haul.

Further investigation determined that multiple suspects were involved and were able to steal another ATV using a second truck, possibly a second U-Haul. The ATV is described as a 2022 Polaris RZR Pro 4, side by side, black and orange in color, which seats 4 and had a damaged right rear wheel and passenger-side door panels.

Investigators determined that the suspects attempted to steal additional ATVs, at Planet Powersports, and that the intervention of the Coldwater Police Department was key in the prevention of more ATVs being stolen besides the one confirmed theft.

The Michigan State Police is asking for the public’s help in solving the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post, at 269-558-0500 or call Silent Observer.