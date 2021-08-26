Michigan State Police Seeking ‘Angel’ Volunteers for Marshall Post

Michigan State Police are seeking 'Angel' volunteers to assist the Marshall post with individuals who voluntarily seek treatment for drug addiction.

The Michigan State Police Marshall Post is seeking volunteers to assist with the Angel Program, according to a media release. The Angel Program allows an individual struggling with addiction to walk into any Michigan State Police Post and ask for assistance without fear of arrest or investigation.

Angel volunteers respond to assist Michigan State Police personnel in locating the appropriate treatment options and with transporting the participant to a treatment center.

Volunteers are reimbursed for mileage and meal expenses. After 20 hours of service, volunteers begin receiving an hourly stipend. The Michigan State Police Marshall Post will soon be conducting training for new volunteers.

If you are interested in learning more about the MSP Angel program or becoming an “Angel” volunteer, please contact the Michigan State Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.

About the Angel Program

For decades, law enforcement officers have been on the front lines of the war on drugs. To disrupt an ever-increasing supply chain, officers often find themselves arresting drug addicts as much, if not more, than drug dealers and traffickers they are seeking. All while heroin and opioid addiction has become a severe public health concern in the United States, destroying and often ending lives. Michigan had 2,599 deaths from drug overdoses in 2018. That is nearly three times that of deaths in car crashes.

The Michigan State Police Angel Program was launched as a pilot in November 2016 at the Gaylord Post. MSP also applied for and received a $5,000 grant to help with costs, stocking the posts with Angel Kits, and providing travel reimbursement for Angel volunteers. By December 2017, the MSP Angel Program was operating at all 30 posts. The MSP was the first state law enforcement agency in the nation to implement an Angel Program statewide.

View more details about the Angel Program and information on becoming a volunteer by clicking here.

The role of law enforcement extends far beyond enforcement. Services such as the Angel Program are just one example of the community services they offer. Many times we see them at our worst while they try their best to assist. The parents of the missing children below would forever be grateful for any information you could provide officers with the whereabouts of the children below who are missing.