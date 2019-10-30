The World Series Just Won EVERYONE A Free Taco

Free Doritos Locos Tacos from Taco Bell for Everyone

Thank you Trea Turner of the Washington Nationals for stealing a base against the Houston Astros in Game 6th of the World Series and winning everyone a free taco! In fact, the play was so good that Taco Bell has named Trea Turner This Year's "Taco Hero"!

Taco Bell has been doing the 'Steal A Taco' give-a-way for 3 years now, and once again we are all winners. WKYC.com has reported that everybody in the United States can grab one free Doritos Locos Taco on Wednesday, Oct. 30 as part of the fast food chain's “steal a base, steal a taco” promotion tied to the 2019 World Series.

All customers are welcome to one free taco by visiting a participating restaurant from 2-6 p.m.

Yet, there is more, the free taco deal is available all day Wednesday “by users with a registered tacobell.com account when ordered through the Taco Bell mobile app or online.”

That will be a great snack before Game 7 of the World Series starts tonight at 8 pm on Fox!