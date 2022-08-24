‘The Price Is Right’ Live Version Coming To Wharton in October

Ready to get your "Plinko" on? Well, "Come on down!" Tickets are on sale Friday, August 26th for the live, stage version of the long-running TV game show The Price is Right. The live version will be on Sunday night, October 23rd at 6 pm at Wharton Center.

You can purchase tickets for $44 each at the Wharton Box office, if you're nearby, or online at whartoncenter.com, or by phone at 517-432-2000.

The TV show has been around since 1956 when it was hosted by game show hosting pioneer Bill Cullen. That version ran until 1965. The show was revamped and came back in 1972 with host Bob Barker, who stayed with the show until 2007. Actor-comedian Drew Carey has been hosting for the past fifteen years.

There's an interesting element in the fine print. To avoid making these stage shows lotteries (the three elements of a lottery are prize, chance, and consideration, and paying for tickets would constitute that) there is a way to play this version of The Price is Right "with no purchase necessary". (Call the box office. It's says they'll tell you.)

The nice thing about this is you don't have to spend a ton of money to travel to Hollywood and compete against the rest of the country, but at the same time, there's no Drew Carey coming to Wharton, either. But it is Plinko, Cliffhangers, a chance to spin The Big Wheel, and, finally the Showcase.

