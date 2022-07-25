For nearly 14 years one of America's most beloved game show's has been traveling to cities across the U.S. bringing with it up to $12 million in cash and prizes. When The Price is Right Live makes its way to Kalamazoo this fall, you won't want to miss it!

First off let me just be clear: I am a The Price is Right fanatic. Everyone that knows me knows that I watch the show religiously and I take my pricing games and MSRP (manufacturer suggested retail price) very seriously. I consider it a bad omen for the day when it's a double-over on the Showcase.

Now if you've never heard of or attended a The Price is Right Live traveling show before, there are a few key differences. The main difference being the host-- Drew Carey does not participate in the traveling version of this show, sorry to be the bearer of bad news.

However, a "Celebrity Host" will guide you through your The Price is Right Live experience as they fill Bob Barker/Drew Carey's shoes. There is a rotating cast of Celebrity Hosts so there's no telling who will show up on stage! Past Celebrity Hosts have included Drew Lachey (98 Degrees) , Joey Fatone (N'Sync), Jerry Springer, and Marc Summers (TV's Double Dare).

Another way The Price is Right Live differs from the classic game show is the traveling stage version is not televised. Which may be disappointing to some, but may also be a relief to others! I can't tell you how many times I've seen a contestant fall backwards after spinning the Big Wheel on TV-- I hear it's heavier than it looks.

Though it may not be exactly the same version that we grew up watching, you'll still have the opportunity to play classic games like Cliffhangers, Punch-a-Bunch, Plinko, and if you're lucky you may make it to the Showcase Showdown! There is no purchase necessary to register for a chance to be a contestant.

The Price is Right Live will be at Miller Auditorium on Saturday, October 29 at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are on sale now.