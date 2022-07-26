The Detroit Pistons are bringing back their iconic teal jersey
Nostalgia is king in today's world. We love everything 90's, we celebrate throwback Thursdays, and we're putting songs from 1983 on the Billboard Top 100 thanks to TV shows like Stranger Things.
So naturally, it feels like obvious choice to do something a little bit retro when you're revamping, and that's exactly what the Detroit Pistons plan to do.
They're back... in teal?
When can I get my own jersey?
Good news - they are taking pre-sale orders for the jersey now. you can sign up online to get details, they will run $135.
They will also be available this season at the games, as well as on the online store, but it may be a few weeks before you see them more frequently available.
What about other throwback jerseys?
Fans love a throwback, but what about jerseys from the Dave Bing and Bob Lanier eras?
Are they not flashy enough?
Seriously... consider it!