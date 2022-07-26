Nostalgia is king in today's world. We love everything 90's, we celebrate throwback Thursdays, and we're putting songs from 1983 on the Billboard Top 100 thanks to TV shows like Stranger Things.

Netflix Netflix loading...

So naturally, it feels like obvious choice to do something a little bit retro when you're revamping, and that's exactly what the Detroit Pistons plan to do.

They're back... in teal?

Detroit Pistons on Twitter Detroit Pistons on Twitter loading...

The team announced the throwback jerseys that are similar to ones worn from 1996-2001 will be used this season. And they're going all out to make sure we know.

When can I get my own jersey?

Good news - they are taking pre-sale orders for the jersey now. you can sign up online to get details, they will run $135.

Detroit Pistons on Twitter Detroit Pistons on Twitter loading...

They will also be available this season at the games, as well as on the online store, but it may be a few weeks before you see them more frequently available.

What about other throwback jerseys?

Fans love a throwback, but what about jerseys from the Dave Bing and Bob Lanier eras?

ebay ebay loading...

Are they not flashy enough?

ebay ebay loading...

Seriously... consider it!