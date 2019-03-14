The Dashworks Is Closing Its Doors On March 22nd
The Dashworks, an automotive electronics store is closing its doors on Friday, March 22nd. The sudden announcement was made today on Facebook.
Dear Current and Former Dashworks Family:
It is with a heavy heart that I share with you my retirement. Dashworks, Inc., has been a locally owned small car audio shop in the Kalamazoo area for 30 years. Our history and knowledge go back to my father and family who worked at Warren Radio.
While our business has succeeded through large corporate transitions, recessions and more, it is now time we close the doors to focus on our families and enjoy retirement. I encourage everyone to come out and get some great deals on equipment and store furniture while still available.
The last day for business will be Friday, March 22nd.
Sincerely,
Michael Hadden (Mel)
President & Owner
A Yelp search finds comments about The Dashworks are very positive. This one being typical:
I was impressed with everything I saw. Very clean and well laid out. Lots of windows that you can even see them work on the cars. Looks like they can do anything with music in your car. I ended up talking to him about car alarms while I was there. Very knowledgeable staff! Very courteous and helpful. Explained everything I would need and why.