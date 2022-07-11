Thanks to Delta Airlines the Future of Flying Has Arrived in Detroit

Thanks to Delta Airlines the Future of Flying Has Arrived in Detroit

Photo: Delta Press

"Just one look...that's all it took".

Technology is pretty cool, and a bit mind-blowing,  when you think about it.  The future of airport travel has arrived at Detroit Metropolitan Airport, and thanks to Delta it "looks" pretty impressive.

Delta passengers traveling through Detroit will have a much easier time accessing the travel information thanks to new technology that can be accessed with just a look. Travelers, up to 100, will each see personalized flight information tailored to their unique trip on a single, shared digital screen all through face recognition.

Get our free mobile app

Using the innovative technology, known as the Parallel Reality experience, will use object detection technology to identify each traveler according to Delta. The cool thing is....it does it all with just a glance. That's it. One look.

“If this new technology can make finding your gate and departure information quicker and easier, we’re not just showing customers a magic trick — we’re solving a real problem,” Ranjan Goswami, Senior Vice President – Customer Experience said in a press release.  “Customers already rely on personalized navigation via their mobile devices, but this is enabling a public screen to act as a personal one – removing the clutter of information not relevant to you to empower a better journey.”

This isn't the first time Detroit has been a "first" for Delta to try new innovative technology. Delta announced in 2021 that customers in Detroit can use their passport number and TSA PreCheck® or Global Entry membership as a digital ID, a way to verify travelers by facial recognition technology.

The new Parallel Reality experience is now open on Concourse A at DTW's McNamara Terminal.

LOOK: The states with the most UFO sightings

For each state, we’ve also included details of famous UFO sightings in that state. Of note is that almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight, and tend to peak between 9 and 10 p.m. Food for thought next time you're out scoping for alien life. Keep reading to see which states have had the most UFO sightings.
Filed Under: Delta Airlines, Detroit Metropolitan Airport, DTW
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top