Tesla Added to Traverse City’s National Cherry Festival

ZZ Top and the Blue Angels have already been announced for the 2022 National Cherry Festival in Traverse City, now rockers Tesla have been added to the lineup.

Remember last year when that crazy amusement park ride almost tipped over on the 4th of July and everyone rushed to hold it down? Organizers of this year's National Cherry Festival are hoping they make headlines for different reasons this year.

The US Navy Blue Angels are returning to the skies over Traverse City and ZZ Top will play the main stage. The festival just got louder as Tesla has just been added. Cumin' Atcha Live is the moniker for their 2022 tour, and not only are they playing the Cherry Festival, but they also kick it off at the Strawberry Festival in Plant City, Florida. Lots of casino stops are along the way as the band will play their most memorable tracks from "Modern Day Cowboy", to "Little Suzi", "Love Song", and "Signs".

The National Cherry Festival happens July 2-9, 2022. Collective Soul and Tesla will play on July 4th. Comedian Jim Gaffigan, the aforementioned ZZ Top and R&B icons Boyz II Men are also on this year's lineup, and the Cherry Festival has a long history of bringing big-name acts to Grand Traverse County. Take a look at past headliners.

National Cherry Festival Entertainment

2019: Styx/ Brett Young/ Nelly/ Four Tops/ Spinners/ Josh Turner/ Jeff Dunham

2018: Loverboy/ Pat Benatar/ Buddy Guy/ Dan + Shay/ Sheryl Crow/ Dustin Lynch

2017: Mark Farner/ Greta Van Fleet/ Shinedown/ Vanilla Ice/ REO Speedwagon/ Cole Swindell

2016: Kid Rock/ Billy Idol/ Frankie Balleard/ Cheap Trick/ Kane Brown/ Tone Loc

2015: Weird Al Yancovich/ Joan Jett & the Blackhearts/ Tonic/ Toad the Wet Sprocket/ Foghat/ Charlie Daniels Band

2014: Gin Blossoms/ Collective Soul/ George Thorogoos & the Destroyers/ Blues Traveler/ Smash Mouth/ Sugar Ray/ Uncle Kracker/ Tommy James & the Shondells

2013: Styx/ Foreigner

2009: Billy Squier

2005: John Waite

2000: Christina Aguikera/ Todd Rundgren

1999: The Beach Boys

The list is incomplete, but you can see that the stars keep getting bigger and better at the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City- this is anything but the pits.

