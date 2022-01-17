Pine Knob is Back: This is the Complete ’22 Concert Lineup So Far

Celebrating its 50th year by taking back its iconic name, Pine Knob has a diverse lineup of summer shows already on the concert calendar for 2022.

It was 1972 when a ski resort just north of Detroit in Clarkston, Michigan opened in June. Technically, Pine Knob Music Theater isn't the same as the ski area, but its concert stage is at the base of the hill (this is Michigan, there are no mountains) that shares its name. The geography provides a natural amphitheater, and seeing a summer concert from the lawn has become a Michigan summer tradition.

Even though DTE Energy took over the naming rights in 2001, many concert-goers still called it Pine Knob. Now, the legendary name is officially back and the concert industry is back in business in 2022. Here are the shows scheduled for Pine Knob's 50th anniversary season so far.

2022 Pine Knob Concert Schedule

AJR | OK Orchestra Tour | May 27

Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town | The Bandwagon Tour | June 3

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss | Raise the Roof Tour | June 6

REO Speedwagon and Styx | Live and Unzoomed | June 8

Matchbox Twenty wsg The Wallflowers | June 14

Tears for Fears wsg Garbage | The Tipping Point World Tour 2022 | June 15

Steely Dan wsg Steve Winwood | Earth After Hours | June 18

Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild 'n Out Live | June 30

Jack Johnson | July 2

Barenaked Ladies wsg Gin Blossoms and Toad the Wet Sprocket | Last Summer on Earth Tour | July 3

The Doobie Brothers | 50th Anniversary Tour | July 4

Carlos Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire | Miraculous Supernatural Tour | July 5

Chicago and Brian Wilson | July 26

Rod Stewart wsg Cheap Trick | July 27

Backstreet Boys | DNA World Tour | July 28

Zac Brown Band | Out in the Middle Tour | July 29

Keith Urban | The Speed of Now World Tour 2022 | Aug 26

As you can see, there are still a lot of available dates for the summer concert season, which extends into September and sometimes even October at this venue. Who would you like to see at Pine Knob?

