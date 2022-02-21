Gotta Live it Big Time: Big Time Rush Reunites With a Tour Stop in Michigan

If all it takes is hearing that "ah, ah, ah, oh..." and you know immediately what ABSOLUTE BANGER is about to come blasting through the speakers, you're going to love what's coming to Sterling Heights, Michigan this summer.

Also...can we be friends?

Big Time Rush Back at it With 2022 Tour

I'm not going to lie, "Big Time Rush" the show and group came out at the PEAK of my pop-punk phase and all it took was one look at a young James Maslow for me to be hooked (even looking at them now...yeah, they're dong just fine).

From there, the show was hilarious and the group honestly put out some heavy-hitters when it came to music! I mean, the theme song alone is iconic.

The show ended after four seasons, and while the guys, Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, Logan Henderson and Carlos PenaVega, remained friends as they all grew up and built their careers, families and own brands.

However, in December of 2021, Big Time Rush got back together for one more single, "Call it Like I see it" and three shows, as reported by E! News

BUT, little did we know then, that was only the beginning of what is about to be one of the most special tours of the summer...oh, yeah...BTR IS BACK, BABY!

Big Time Rush "Forever Tour": Summer 2022

On Monday, February 21st, 2022, Big Time Rush announced what MLive says is the band's first headlining tour in a decade, the "Forever Tour."

In total, there will be 41 shows in total, some featuring TikTok star, Dixie D'Amelio as the show's opener...and THERE'S A STOP IN MICHIGAN (I know, I know, we're getting to the details).

Per a quote from the band, cited by MLive, the guys have been holding on to this secret for the past two years, are releasing new music this week and say, "We can’t thank you enough for all of your love and support over all these years and we can’t wait to see you at the 'Forever Tour.'"

Also, judging by this announcement on Big Time Rush's Instagram, it appears the guys are all grown up and are still just as loveable and funny as the Nickelodeon days, but they're also just that...grown up:

Big Time Rush: Forever Tour in Michigan

Now, here's the part you're really here for, WHEN WILL THEY BE HERE AND HOW CAN YOU GET TICKETS?

According MLive, the guys will be taking the stage in Sterling Heights, Michigan at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill.

Dixie D'Amelio will also be opening at this stop on the tour...in case that's another selling point for you other than BIG TIME RUSH being IN MICHIGAN.

"Tickets (starting at $25.15 on the lawn) go on sale Friday, February 25 at 11 a.m. and can be purchased via Ticketmaster, through StubHub or at SeatGeek," MLive reports.

However, you can get early access, as the Big Time Rush Instagram states, by joining the VIP fan club.

Now, we are usually supposed to be pretty unbiased in these kinds of things but I truly cannot help myself so just picture me screaming "OH MY GOD I CAN'T BELIEVE IT HOW CAN I USE MY RADIO POWERS TO BE HERE, PLEASE GOD" as I type this.

This is a big deal...BIG TIME.