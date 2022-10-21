Taylor Swift is her own worst enemy in the music video for her new single, "Anti-Hero."

The acclaimed singer literally faces herself in visual, which released Friday (Oct. 21) at 8AM ET. Swift wrote and directed the music video.

One version of herself is a narcissistic party girl, while the other is a lonely, easily scared homebody, who also turns into a giant. Both showcase, poke and prod the singer's insecurities.

In one of the many scenarios depicted in the video, actors Mike Birbiglia and John Early play Swift's future sons. Mary Elizabeth Ellis stars as Swift's future daughter-in-law, whom Swift fears is after her money.

"Watch my nightmare scenarios and intrusive thoughts play out in real time," she described in a tweet.

Watch Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" Music Video Below:

Swift got candid about "Anti-Hero" on Instagram, revealing it as one of her favorite songs she's ever written.

"I don't think I've delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before. I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized and, not to sound too dark, I struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person," she said.

"We all hate things about ourselves, and it's all of those aspects of the things we dislike and like about ourselves that we have to come to terms with if we're going to be this person. So I like 'Anti-Hero' a lot because I think it's really honest," Swift added.

One of the highlights from Swift's recently released Midnights album, "Anti-Hero" has received acclaim from critics. The song is the first official single from the project and was shipped to radio upon its release.

With Midnights, Swift continues her streak of not releasing a song before her album arrives. She previously used a similar technique with the releases of her albums Folklore and Evermore.