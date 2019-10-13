Taco Bell Pulls Ground Beef From Michigan Stores; Quality Concern

Taco Bell has pulled ground beef from the menu of some stores in Michigan and several other states over concerns over the quality of the meat.

According to an Associated Press report in the Detroit Free-Press, the company says the company did not go into detail about what was wrong with the meat, just that "the beef didn't meet its quality standards". Various reports says Taco Bell doesn't know the exact number of stores affected, but store managers and employees have been told to stop serving the seasoned ground beef. The company is in the process in replenishing its supply of ground beef.

Incredibly, the reaction on social media has been people upset at being inconvenienced and being able to sate their craving for the food.

Taco Bell, in 2018, became the fourth largest fast food chain in the United States, passing Burger King.