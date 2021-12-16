Initial data provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services suggests the suicide rate in Michigan has in fact decreased from 2019 to 2020. Although suicide is currently the tenth leading cause of death in the United States, it appears those deaths in Michigan have actually decreased by as much as 12%. Some inspiring news despite the pandemic.

As tough as the past year has been, one would expect suicide rates to have increased due to the global pandemic. Although those numbers appear to be down, it has not yet determined what the long-term affects of the COVID-19 pandemic will be. Kristen Smith, program coordinator for Preventing Suicide in Michigan Men says:

Suicide is…not attributable to one thing. So it’s hard also to say for certain what the cause of the ebbs and flows of the suicide numbers could be.

Seniors In Need of Help

Although suicide rates among younger demographics appears to have decrease, suicide deaths among Michigan seniors is increasing at an alarming rate, according to a Detroit News report. In fact, it’s at the highest it’s ever been in 30 years. Experts say this could be due to a number of factors including medical problems, loss of function, substance abuse, pain, or depression.

If you or someone you know are having thoughts of suicide, help from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in only a phone call away at 1.800.273.TALK. For those under age 21, you can talk to a peer by calling Teen Link at 1.866.833.6546. Michigan residents can also text the keyword RESTORE to 741741, to have a confidential conversation with a crisis counselor via text.