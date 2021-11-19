Stuff The Bus 2021
Stuff the Bus was forced to take a year off due to Covid-19, but we're back and ready to put smiles on the faces of Southwest Michigan kids.
Here's a great way to make a positive impact on our wonderful community. While you're out Christmas shopping this year, pick up a couple extra items for less fortunate children and teens in Southwest Michigan that may not otherwise receive a Holiday gift.
This year, 103.3 KFR is teaming up with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Michigan, Blain's Farm and Fleet and Kalamazoo Metro Transit in an effort to make this a Holiday to remember for Southwest Michigan youth. Dana Marshall, Chelsea Rose and Mark Frankhouse will be live from 10am - 3:30 PM on Saturday, December 4th in the parking lot of Blain's Farm and Fleet in Portage, stuffing that bus full of gifts for Kalamazoo area kids.
Where do the gifts go that are collected at Stuff the Bus?
Small children and teens ages 6 to 18 in Kalamazoo, Allegan, Calhoun, and Van Buren counties.
Gifts for teenagers are especially needed.
Books
Headphones
Cologne/perfume
Personal hygiene items
Gift cards
Movie tickets
Nail polish
Clothing: hoodies, sweatshirts, t-shirts, socks, etc.
Journals/diaries
Teen’s fashion scarves and hats
Jewelry (pierced earrings, bracelets, necklaces)
Board games
iTunes cards
DVDs
Wallets
Basic watch
Bike lock/chain
Air pump for bike and/or balls
Bus Tokens
Scientific calculator
Drawing/art supplies
Sports equipment
Stuff the Bus Event Details.
- Date: Saturday, December 4th, 2021
- Time: 10 AM - 3:30 PM
- Location: Blain's Farm & Fleet in Portage across from Crossroads Mall