Stuff The Bus 2021

Stuff the Bus was forced to take a year off due to Covid-19, but we're back and ready to put smiles on the faces of Southwest Michigan kids.

Here's a great way to make a positive impact on our wonderful community. While you're out Christmas shopping this year, pick up a couple extra items for less fortunate children and teens in Southwest Michigan that may not otherwise receive a Holiday gift.

This year, 103.3 KFR is teaming up with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Michigan, Blain's Farm and Fleet and Kalamazoo Metro Transit in an effort to make this a Holiday to remember for Southwest Michigan youth. Dana Marshall, Chelsea Rose and Mark Frankhouse will be live from 10am - 3:30 PM on Saturday, December 4th in the parking lot of Blain's Farm and Fleet in Portage, stuffing that bus full of gifts for Kalamazoo area kids.

Where do the gifts go that are collected at Stuff the Bus?

Small children and teens ages 6 to 18 in Kalamazoo, Allegan, Calhoun, and Van Buren counties.

Gifts for teenagers are especially needed.

Books

Headphones

Cologne/perfume

Personal hygiene items

Gift cards

Movie tickets

Nail polish

Clothing: hoodies, sweatshirts, t-shirts, socks, etc.

Journals/diaries

Teen’s fashion scarves and hats

Jewelry (pierced earrings, bracelets, necklaces)

Board games

iTunes cards

DVDs

Wallets

Basic watch

Bike lock/chain

Air pump for bike and/or balls

Bus Tokens

Scientific calculator

Drawing/art supplies

Sports equipment

Stuff the Bus Event Details.

Date: Saturday, December 4th, 2021

Saturday, December 4th, 2021 Time: 10 AM - 3:30 PM

10 AM - 3:30 PM Location: Blain's Farm & Fleet in Portage across from Crossroads Mall