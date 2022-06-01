Coffee lovers about to get the jitters like never before now that a coffee shop in Michigan has announced they'll be serving coffee flights. Similar to how you'd get flights, or mini samples, of beer or wine, Coffee First Café & Bake Shop in Sterling Heights will be serving your choice of 4 different coffees that they serve, which is one of the most dangerous things I've ever seen. But this independently owned coffee shop has already made a strong impact in the community, as Metromode featured them as one of 3 great independent shops in the area:

This small but mighty cafe on Dodge Park Road defines warm and cozy with its wood interiors, wall-mounted fireplace, and old school coffee counter, ideal for catching up with friends or chatting the ear off your local barista. With its early hours, Coffee First Cafe really does mean coffee first — the cafe opens at 6 a.m. on the weekdays, making it a nice place to stop and grab breakfast and coffee on your way to work. But even at 3 p.m. on a weekday, the coffee shop sees a steady stream of neighbors coming through its doors.

Coffee First Café & Bake Shop is a European style coffee shop that opened up in 2019 and was able to make it through the pandemic, featuring baked goods, coffees, espresso and capps along with hot breakfast sandwiches and other desserts and treats. They're located at 38373 Dodge Park Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48313.

