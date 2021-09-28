Stand-Off with Police Ends with Battle Creek Man Behind Bars

The Battle Creek Police Emergency Response Team was deployed following a stand-off with police.

A man is behind bars after a nearly three-hour stand-off with Battle Creek police on Monday, September 27, 2021. Officers with the Battle Creek Police Department were called at approximately 7:40 p.m. to the area of Fremont Street and Calhoun Street for a reported felonious assault.

Once on scene, police say a man at the home refused to exit. The Battle Creek Police Department Emergency Response Team was then called and the home was surrounded.

Negotiators with the Battle Creek Police Department Emergency Response Team were eventually able to talk the man into leaving the residence.

A woman that was in the home was sent to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The man was arrested on a felony assault charge just before 10:00 p.m. after coming out of a house.

The man was then lodged at the Calhoun County Jail.