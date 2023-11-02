Kalamazoo will soon be a hub for aspiring beauty professionals and barbers thanks to a new school opening soon. With the demand for personal care professionals growing, the new school will offer cosmetology and barbering classes to develop skills to thrive in the beauty industry. Opening the door for students to not only fill a need in the community, but also start hands-on training in a field that they love.

School of Cosmetology and Barbering

Kalamazoo Valley Community College will launch the School of Cosmetology and Barbering in the near future. School officials told WMMT that 'increased student inquiries helped them make the decision to embark on this new educational endeavor'. The program will provide students with non-credit, employer-recognized credentials that will help prepare them for state cosmetology and barbering licensing exams. Students will then be able to build upon those certifications to earn an Associate of Applied Science degree in salon management or an Associate of Applied Science in business.

Where Classes Will be Taught

The new school will open up on the college's Texas Township Campus with nearly 10,000 square feet of renovated space. This will also include the school's salon salon and spa and the barbering school's barbershop. Both spaces will eventually offer discounted services to the community so students can hone their skills, according to the KVCC website.

An informational meeting about the new school and registration is being held at KVCC's Texas Township campus on November 6th and 7th. Enrollment will open in Fall 2024 to anyone interested in a career in cosmetology and/or barbering.

