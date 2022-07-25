Sadly, Missing Grand Blanc Graduate Found Dead After Massive Search

Heartbreaking news out of Detroit. The massive search we told you about early Monday morning for Jacob Hills has come to a tragic and unthinkable end.

According to FOX2 in Detroit, the body of 18-year-old Jacob Hills was found early Monday morning. Police have told FOX2 that the case will be a murder investigation and that the young recent Grand Blanc High School graduate suffered gunshot wounds. Currently, there are no suspects in custody.

A post was made to the Facebook page Missing in Michigan earlier this morning on behalf of the family breaking the news.

"Thank you all for all of your prayers about Jacob Hills. The family is very thankful for all of you. Jacob has been found unfortunately Jacob was found murdered late Sunday evening into early this morning. The family has asked for time to process and grieve the loss of such an amazing young man with such a bright future. The family is asking for privacy at this time and this will be the only statement made regarding the investigation. We will update funeral arrangements in the near future. Rest in heaven Jacob we love you".

Early Sunday morning family members took to social media to share Jacob's picture and as for help in locating the missing teen. Jacob had recently graduated from Grand Blanc High School and was getting ready to head to basic training with the Army National Guard at the time of his murder.

Our hearts and prayers go out to the family, friends, and entire community. Rest in Heaven Jacob.