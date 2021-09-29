Sometimes life dishes out some pretty sad irony.

Gregory Jarvis of Caseville passed away last week. His body was found along a private beach along the Saginaw Bay last Friday. Police believe that he was tying up his boat, slipped and fell, hit his head, and that’s where he ended up in the water.

This is where a bit of irony comes into play. When Jarvis was found, he had an unclaimed winning lottery ticket in his wallet. Not just any winning ticket, but a Club Keno jackpot ticket worth $45,000.

According to reports, Jarvis was playing Club Keno at Dufty's Blue Water Inn in Caseville on September 13th when he was playing the Club Keno add on game “The Jack”.That add on is where Jarvis hit big. Unfortunately, Jarvis was unable to cash in the ticket right away, although he tried, due to not having a social security card that was in good shape.The Michigan Lottery Commission requires that winners of prizes of more than $600 have to provide a photo identification and their social security card, the actual card, to be able to collect their winnings.

Photo: Dufty's Blue Water Inn Facebook

Sadly, the new social security card Jarvis applied for hadn't arrived before he drowned. Blue Water Inn owner Dawn Talaski new Jarvis from frequenting her business and told ABC12 he was well liked and had plans for his winnings.

“Very nice guy, he was here everyday,” she said. "He was planning to take that money and go see his sister and his dad in North Carolina,”

The family of Gary Jarvis,currently have the winning ticket possession.