A New, Local Favorite, Roxie’s, to Open 2nd Location in Vicksburg

One of the newer restaurants in Kalamazoo is expanding to Vicksburg!

Roxie's Breakfast and Lunch opened on Gull Road in Kalamazoo in August of this year (2021). Replacing Michelle's, Roxie's serves everything from French Toast and scrambled eggs to BLTs and Philly Cheesesteaks. As well as, judging by their Instagram page, some very stacked burgers:

And, a personal favorite, chocolate chip pancakes that look to be the size of my face:

Reading through their reviews on Facebook, Roxie's has quickly become a local favorite. Now, they're opening a second location in Vicksburg.

Once again replacing a former Michelle's, Roxie's has been teasing their new opening on social media but have yet to give an official opening date:

The signs are up, the power is on...so when will Vicksburg locals be able to enjoy Roxie's food?

I reached out to Roxie's on Facebook for a quick conversation. While it's not "official" they're hoping to be open by Tuesday, December 14th. Fingers crossed.

Roxie's has a very touching and perhaps unknown backstory. It began as a tribute to the owner's late mother who passed in 2019. Our sister station, WRKR, covered their history in more detail back in August. Read more below:

As is the case with everything lately, supply chain issues have the potential to cause delays with a new restaurant opening its doors. Make sure to follow Roxie's Breakfast and Lunch Vicksburg on Facebook for all future updates.

In the meantime, you can enjoy Roxie's on Gull Road. Find their full menu here.

