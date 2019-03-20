Red Wing Jacob de la Rose Hospitalized Due To A Cardiac Episode

Jacob de la Rose pulled from the game at Madison Square Garden Tuesday due to heart issues

Jacob de la Rose (#61), and forward for the Detroit Red Wings was unable to finish the game Tuesday night against the New York Rangers. Rose was pulled from the second half of the game because of a racing heartbeat and sent to the hospital immediately.

Red Wings Coach Jef Blashill told The Detroit Free Press...

During the second intermission, de la Rose was diagnosed with having an accelerated heart beat and was sent to hospital “for precautionary reasons.We hope everything is fine. He’ll spend the night here, go home and see a specialist and make sure everything is good. We want to be extra cautious with it.

The Detroit Free Press is reporting that Assistant athletic trainer Russ Baumann will stay with de la Rose while team moves onto their next game in St. Louis, where they play Thursday.

This is not the first time that de la Rose has experienced an accelerated heartbeat. It was last fall when his heat started to race and had trouble getting it to slow down. de la Rose was medical cleared play soon after. Lets hope the outcome of this incident is the same!

On a good note, de la Rose earned his sixth assist of the season. Which did help secure the Wings’ 3-2 victory over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.