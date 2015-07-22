Quick Cheat Sheet for &#8220;Taste and Brew of Kalamazoo&#8221;, Starts Thursday

Quick Cheat Sheet for “Taste and Brew of Kalamazoo”, Starts Thursday

Photo: Taste and Brew of Kalamazoo. Used by permission.

We've put together a quick cheat sheet for Taste and Brew of Kalamazoo, which starts Thursday and goes through Saturday (July 23 through 25).

Taste and Brew of Kalamazoo

Hours:

11 am - 10:30 pm Thursday
11 am - 11:30 pm Friday
11 am - 11:30 pm Saturday

Admission:

FREE before 4 pm every day.
General admission is $10 after 4 pm

VIP tickets are available for all three days (VIP access for no waiting to get into the site, VIP tent with your own port-a-johns and beer line, and access for great viewing close to the stage)

Entertainment Headliners

  • Thursday- The Electric Red
  • Friday- Beat Brigade Productions ft. Exiled and Patience
  • Saturday-  Gin Blossoms
Food Vendors

  • Bert's Bakery
  • Camzies Pizza
  • Crepes by the Lakes
  • Finley's Grill & Smokehouse
  • Harvey's On The Mall
  • Kzoo Fresh Fish & More
  • Olde Peninsula Brew Pub
  • Sloppy's Inc.
  • Wild Ginger
  • Smoothie Operator
  • Big Moe's BBQ
  • Not Just an Almond
  • Cold Stone Creamery
  • Gorilla Gourmet
  • Jamba African Cuisine
  • Feed the World Cafe
  • El inka, Coney Island
  • Quekas Mexican Restaurant
  • Nick's Gyro's
  • Q it Up
  • Galesburg Meat Company
  • MORE!
