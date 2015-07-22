Quick Cheat Sheet for “Taste and Brew of Kalamazoo”, Starts Thursday
We've put together a quick cheat sheet for Taste and Brew of Kalamazoo, which starts Thursday and goes through Saturday (July 23 through 25).
Taste and Brew of Kalamazoo
Website: Taste of Kalamazoo.com
Hours:
11 am - 10:30 pm Thursday
11 am - 11:30 pm Friday
11 am - 11:30 pm Saturday
Admission:
FREE before 4 pm every day.
General admission is $10 after 4 pm
VIP tickets are available for all three days (VIP access for no waiting to get into the site, VIP tent with your own port-a-johns and beer line, and access for great viewing close to the stage)
Entertainment Headliners
- Thursday- The Electric Red
- Friday- Beat Brigade Productions ft. Exiled and Patience
- Saturday- Gin Blossoms
Food Vendors
- Bert's Bakery
- Camzies Pizza
- Crepes by the Lakes
- Finley's Grill & Smokehouse
- Harvey's On The Mall
- Kzoo Fresh Fish & More
- Olde Peninsula Brew Pub
- Sloppy's Inc.
- Wild Ginger
- Smoothie Operator
- Big Moe's BBQ
- Not Just an Almond
- Cold Stone Creamery
- Gorilla Gourmet
- Jamba African Cuisine
- Feed the World Cafe
- El inka, Coney Island
- Quekas Mexican Restaurant
- Nick's Gyro's
- Q it Up
- Galesburg Meat Company
- MORE!