What’s a Holistic Fair? Happening This Weekend in Michigan

No matter where you grew up or where you currently live, chances are that at some point during the year a fair of some sort is happening nearby. However, until this point in my life, I've never heard of a Holistic Fair.

This weekend, 11/20 and 11/21, a Psychic and Holistic Fair is coming to Caledonia which is just south of Grand Rapids. If you, like me, have never heard of a psychic or holistic fair, here's what you can expect:

Psychics

Mediums

Aura Photography

Holistic Products

And much more. Especially crystals. With over 30 vendors at this event, it feels safe to say that you'll have plenty of options when it comes to buying new crystals.

The event will also feature reiki healing which, may sound like a new-age type of thing but has actually been around since the early 1900s. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the practice of reiki,

promotes relaxation, reduces stress and anxiety through gentle touch.

There have been actual studies on the benefits of reiki healing. If you're interested you can read more here.

The Psychic and Holistic Fair will take place at the Cobblestone Plaza and Banquet Center at 9818 Cherry Valley Avenue Southeast on Saturday, 11/20, and Sunday, 11/21. On both days, the hours are 9 am - 6 pm.

Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. More information can be found here.

The history of holistic medicine in America begins in the 1960s. It was a response to the feeling that doctors relied too heavily on drugs while practicing modern medicine. But, much like the above-mentioned reiki, it existed long before it became popular in America which you can read more about here.

However, if you prefer a holistic lifestyle and enjoy events like the Psychic and Holistic Fair, the organizers of this fair have several events upcoming that may be of interest to you including a 'How to Create a Crystal Grid' class. Find more information here.

