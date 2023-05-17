Even while working full-time jobs, a lot of people are struggling financially at the moment.

In fact, according to a 2020 article from the U.S. Government Accountability Office, about 70% of people who relied on federal programs for basic needs worked full-time jobs.

With the rising cost of housing, gas, and groceries, it's no wonder more and more people are feeling the strain of trying to make ends meet. That's why this pilot program in Kalamazoo could be a big help.

According to secondwavemedia.com, this program is meant to,

provide limited-income working people with enough money to obtain rental housing.

And, it just expanded.

The RentAble program is funded through the City of Kalamazoo and can help:

offset increases in rent

housing application fees

past due bills related to housing (utilities, rent, etc)

Through the program, those eligible would receive a one-time grant of up to $2,000.

Why is Finding a Place to Rent So Hard?

Financial limitations aside, people may ask the question, "Can it really be that hard to find a place to rent?" The answer is, yes.

Don't even get me started on the blanket response of, "You should just buy a house," when people complain about the difficulty of finding an affordable place to live. Like, yeah. Of course, we would love to buy a house. But, with WHAT money? I digress.

Other roadblocks that might be encountered when trying to rent a home or apartment include poor credit, an arrest record, or a previous eviction. This is just one more thing the RentAble program can help with.

The program is overseen by Kalamazoo County Continuum of Care, an organization whose vision is,

to make Kalamazoo County a place where everyone has equitable access to safe, affordable and dignified housing.

And that is a beautiful goal.

There are certain qualifications that must be met by applicants. Learn more through secondwavemedia.com or by calling Kalamazoo County Continuum of Care at 269-343-2524.

