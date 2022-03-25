‘Princesses and Superheroes’ Spring Break Event at Gilmore Car Museum on April 2nd

Spring Break 2021 is here and this sounds like a fun event for both the little ones and the adults with them. The Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Corners is hosting a Princesses and Superheroes event on Saturday, April 2nd. What makes it cool for the kids is obviously the princesses and superheroes, but it's a chance for the adults to relive automotive memories on the Gilmore Car Museum campus. And maybe it also exposes the younger ones to some of our automotive history.

And the important thing to remember, too, is to have a camera with you as there are going to be plenty of photo opportunities. The Gilmore promises twenty-two of the kids' favorite storybook princesses and comic book superheroes beside carriages, royal coaches, limousines, and fairy tale backdrops.

New experiences for this year's event

The Museum also says several new experiences have been added for the children at this year’s event.

Storytime with Belle, for the reading of a magical tale

Certified Superhero Training Sessions with Spiderman

Pixie Dust Wishing Ceremony with Tinker Bell

A VIP Coronation Ceremony with the Frozen Sisters (but that's available with a VIP ticket)

These activities happen about every thirty minutes and they're first come, first served, and are limited to fifty kids at a time.

Josh Russell, the executive director of the Gilmore Car Museum says the photo ops will be in front of the "special luxury vehicles from the Gilmore collections, including a 1936 Packard, the America’s Sweetheart Ford Model A, and the 1930 Rolls-Royce Phantom II Sedanca De-Ville from the 1967 Walt Disney film 'The Gnome-Mobile'."

When is this event?

It's from 10a-2pm on Saturday, April 2nd. Ticket information is here.

