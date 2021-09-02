If your child is a fan of princesses and superheroes they're going to love this.

On Facebook, Gull Meadow Farms announced that they are, once again, hosting a princess and superhero themed weekend with actual princesses and heroes on site in the Family Activity Areas.

Tickets cost $14.99 per person and include:

A scenic wagon ride

A 5 acre corn maze

Access to both Family Activity Areas (where the characters will be located)

Gull Meadow Farms is offering a $2 discount on tickets if you buy them online. You can find more information here. As well, according to the Facebook event page,

Children under 36" are FREE to enter activity areas and will be given a wristband to participate in activities if needed.

If you are a Season Pass holder to Gull Meadow Farms this event is included.

Should your child want to dress up as either a princess or a superhero (or some combination of the two) they are more than welcome to. However, Gull Meadow Farms asks that adults do not wear costumes as to not cause any confusion surrounding the characters from Once Upon a Time, LLC.

Just a couple of weeks away, you can enjoy the Princess and Superhero themed weekend at Gull Meadow Farms on:

Saturday, September 18th from 12pm-3pm or 4pm-7pm

Sunday, September 19th from 12pm-4pm

Gull Meadow Farms has several upcoming special events including Touch a Truck, a Giant Pumpkin Drop and more. Find details for all events on their website.

