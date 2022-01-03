The Powerball jackpot has climbed to half a billion dollars for the beginning of 2022 sitting at an amazing amount of $522 million dollars with a cash value of $371 million!

There have been 38 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner. The last time someone won the Powerball was in October when a California player matched the winning numbers for a $699.8 million jackpot. Source:Therooster.com

Last year Michiganders saw a big lotto winner every month. If someone from Michigan nets this Powerball jackpot Michigan will officially be the hottest lottery state around, next to Nevada (Obviously).

Even though no one hit the major jackpot over the weekend, there were still some smaller prizes that hit and walked home with a few million in their pocket. A winner in Maryland walked away with $2 million after using the Power Play multiplier, which is something I need to study religiously. Other states like Arizona, California, and Florida saw million-dollar winners as well.

With all that life-changing money being handed out the pot has still grown to a ridiculous amount. The next drawing is tonight, so make sure you get a random pick before it's too late. It might seem like a long shot, but every winner that has ever won has said the same thing, and you can't win if you don't play.