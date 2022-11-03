With the recent beautiful and unseasonably warm weather we've been having, I decided to use my weekend to explore a nature preserve I had yet to visit: Eliason Nature Reserve.

Eliason Nature Reserve, in Portage, is made up of 141 acres with a 1.6-mile paved trail running through it. A quick three-mile hike sounded like the perfect way to start my Saturday. But, as I was walking the trail, I discovered that Eliason Nature Reserve is actually connected to three other parks/preserves.

That's when I learned about the Portage South/Central Greenway. Want to check it out? Here's the route I took:

Exploring the Portage South/Central Greenway Want to explore everything the Portage South/Central Greenway has to offer? Here's a quick guide.

Since I was unable to make my way through the bog to the West Lake Preserve, I instead finished my trek of the Eliason Nature Reserve. Overall, I turned my expected three-mile hike into a nearly six-mile hike.

Now, I'm not sure if bicycles are allowed on the docking over the bog. I would double-check before venturing out to tackle this greenway by bike. Otherwise, it was an absolutely gorgeous setting that I can't wait to hike again.

