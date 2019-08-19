Portage Gets A Taste Of Real Italy

Can you handle the real thing?

Earth Fare (on Westnedge and Kilgore) had a treat for every shopper on a Saturday morning! The store rolled out a 100 pound of Parmesan Cheese and cracked it for all to see. Free samples were available along with the opportunity to purchase the cheese as it was freshly cut. Many of us buy pre-packaged cheese, which is fine, but to watch the cheese come to life was awesome! Cheese.com gives us a little history on the cheese that tops our pastas and salads..

The Parmigiano Reggiano or Parmesan cheese as it is called in English is considered to be among the top cheeses by cheese connoisseurs. True Parmesan cheese has a hard, gritty texture and is fruity and nutty in taste.

The cheese was rich with flavor and the store also offered wine parings (as long as you were 21 and up) and it was surprising that you could enjoy this sharp cheese alone.

It was fun to see and taste something I have only seen done on cooking shows! It was great that my local supermarket showed me something new.