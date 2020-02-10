Portage Employee Stars in Two National Chipotle TV Commercials

"It's one of the coolest things I ever done."

Show business careers can start just about anywhere. For Portage's Sydney Gilmour, it has begun, as she was selected to star in a couple of TV commercials for her employer, Chipotle Mexican Grill, in Portage.

(Chipotle Mexican Grill via YouTube)

Gilmour, who is from Portage and a Portage Northern graduate, entered an in-house competition, where she was required to send in a video, to be in the commercial. She was flown out to California in October of last year, and the two commercials were filmed in a new Chipotle Mexican Grill store that was about to open.

The second commercial features only Gilmour's voice over the stirring of guacamole.

(Chipotle Mexican Grill via YouTube)

Gilmour says she always wanted to be a performer. She said just today she was recognized at the Chipotle store in Portage.