Portage Could Lose Their JCPenney Store

Finger's crossed we don't lose another store!

The Detroit Free Press is reporting that JCPenney chain has been struggling and that they are planning on shutting down a number of stores.

J.C. Penney plans to close 15 additional full-line stores and nine home-and-furniture locations as the retailer struggles to get its footing amid significant challenges for department stores.

This comes right on the heels of the company closing 30 stores by the end of 2018. The explanation for the shut downs that is being given is simply low sales, and the cost of doing business.

The only good thing happening with the store's closing is that JCPenney has made a commitment to their employee's, the company has stated that,

Associates who will be impacted by the store closures will receive separation benefits, which includes assistance identifying other employment opportunities and outplacement services, such as resume writing and interview preparation.

The chain store is not releasing details on what stores will close but fingers crossed it is not our Portage store!