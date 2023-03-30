Save the bees! No, seriously. We need to save the bees.

As the saying goes, "If the bees disappeared off the surface of the globe, then man would only have four years of life left." That prediction is famously attributed to Einstein, but was he actually on to something?

The Allegan Conservation District (ACD) recently announced some new improvements to the downtown area community garden an effort to save pollinators and protect their habitats. Says the ACD,

We are excited to announce the ACD Pollinator Garden is coming soon!! Located downtown Allegan at 448 Trowbridge St we have BIG plans to convert the previous community vegetable garden into an urban garden featuring native plants to benefit our pollinators!

What Are Pollinators?

Essentially pollinators are any animal that helps to fertilize plants by transferring pollen to flowering plants. When we think of pollinators, bees are typically what first comes to mind but in Michigan bats, hummingbirds, moths, and flies all help to pollinate plants across the Mitten.

Why Are Pollinators Important?

Many of the crops we depend on rely on pollinators to fertilize them. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, 30% of all crop production and 90% of wild plants rely on pollinators for reproduction. In Michigan, most of our fruits and vegetables rely on honeybees to pollinate them.

How to Help

The ACD says they'll be looking for volunteers in the near future to get involved and help maintain the garden. They also plan to offer workshops to teach fellow residents, "how to turn your garden into a pollinator paradise!"

Communities across the state, like Ann Arbor, have encouraged residents to participate in pollinator-friendly events like "No Mow May" in an effort to preserve their habitats. MDOT even planted new flower fields along US-131 to keep Michigan's pollinators healthy.

As an Allegan resident myself I'm sad to hear the community vegetable garden isn't going to return this season, but appreciate the efforts they're making for this extremely important cause as it will benefit all of us! Read more about protecting our pollinators here.

