This Store in Pinconning, MI Seems to Be Obsessed with Bigfoot

If you're looking for Bigfoot memorabilia, this is probably the place to go.

In the small town of Pinconning, MI, there sits a store called Northwoods Wholesale Outlet. They sell everything from hunting gear to clothing to grills and even kayaks and canoes.

And, apparently, tons of Bigfoot memorabilia.

Taking a look at their website, you'll find Bigfoot hoodies:

Via/ Northwoods Wholesale Outlet Via/ Northwoods Wholesale Outlet loading...

A Bigfoot facemask:

Via/ Northwoods Wholesale Outlet Via/ Northwoods Wholesale Outlet loading...

A Bigfoot blanket:

Via/ Northwoods Wholesale Outlet Via/ Northwoods Wholesale Outlet loading...

A Bigfoot puzzle:

Via/ Northwoods Wholesale Outlet Via/ Northwoods Wholesale Outlet loading...

And, a Bigfoot tumbler. In camo, of course:

Via/ Northwoods Wholesale Outlet Via/ Northwoods Wholesale Outlet loading...

They even use images of Bigfoot in their advertising:

And feature their Bigfoot statues in their Tiktok videos:

But, Why?

I. Don't. Know. And, don't get me wrong, I actually love it. But, I can't find a particular reason why this specific store is so Bigfoot-focused.

Northwoods Wholesale Outlet began as a grocery and hardware store in 1971 eventually moving into a large warehouse space and transforming into the wholesale outlet that it is today.

Get our free mobile app

While they brag about being Michigan's most unique store and the largest crossbow dealer in the Midwest, I can't find anything explaining their obsession with Bigfoot.

Perhaps, they just want to believe.

Bigfoot's Ties to Michigan

Whether or not you believe, it may surprise you to learn that Michigan is included in the top 10 states with the most reported Bigfoot sightings.

According to The Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization, which is a real thing, Michigan has had a total of 225 reported sightings with one report made as recently as 2022.

That puts Michigan at number 8 for Bigfoot sightings with Washington coming in first with 708 reported sightings.

Certainly, if you're on the hunt (no pun intended) for Bigfoot merch, Northwoods Wholesale Outlet can provide what you're looking for. Check out everything else they offer on their website.

While it's fun to speculate about cryptids, there are some very real animals in SW Michigan that could use some TLC:

5 Dogs That Have Been at the SPCA of SW Michigan for 1 to 3 Years These dogs are kind, caring, and cuddly. And, yet, they've been unable to find a home for years. Let's change that today.