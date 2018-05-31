UPDATE: Stolen Porch Photo Reportedly A Hoax

UPDATE: It turns out the photo of a man whose porch had been stolen in Detroit was a total hoax. WXYZ reports the man responsible for the Facebook post which reached 6,000 likes and more than 30,000 shares, was interviewed by Metro Times saying "did it all out of laughs to entertain social media."

So... lying is entertainment. Cool.

Now we know it was a hoax and he can go back to doing whatever else he does in life besides creating fake news.

We've all heard of stories of other people's houses being broken into and things like their TV, stereo, jewelry, and other valuables being stolen. But this post I saw on Facebook early had me scratching my head. Apparently, someone in Detroit was robbed of their porch!

Be warned, the post does contain adult language along with the comments. I'm still trying to figure out if this is legit or not but from the comments it seems as though it's true.



I don't think I've ever heard of anyone being robbed of the way they get in and out of their house before. Someone in the comments section said they knew someone who had that happen to them 3 times already. So I guess stuff like this does happen down there every once in a while. Someone should start a go-fund-me for this guy to get a new porch.

This just reminds me of the time someone broke into my buddies' car outside the Magic Bag to drink the rest of his warm iced tea. Freakin weirdos man...