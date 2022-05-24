A lot of people were pretty skeptical at first when Pepsi recently announced that they would be bringing their newly infused Pepsi-roni (or Pepsi Pepperoni to those of us who still have to look ourselves in the mirror after saying it) to some of America's top pizza cities.

But, what exactly IS Pepsi-roni pizza?

Pepsi Pepsi loading...

It may sound like an entire pizza that is dunked in Pepsi, or at least covered in some sort of Pepsi-flavored sauce, but the fine people at Pepsi are far more reasonable than that- instead, they have infused peperoni with Pepsi flavoring, to add a reportedly sweet and smoky hint to the meat itself. Add this to your pizza, and you're looking at a whole new flavor experience.

What do people think so far?

Revolution Graphics Revolution Graphics loading...

Last week, they kicked off the taste test across America in New York City, and it seems that fans LOVED it.

So now, it's time for the next leg of their strange pizza flavor combination tour, and they've picked Detriot as the next city to unleash their creation upon.

Where can I get my free slice of Pepsi-roni Pizza in Michigan?

attachment-Green Lantern Pizza loading...

If you want to get a slice for free of the Pepsi-roni pizza, you'll have to make your way to Green Lantern Pizza at 4033 W. 12 Mile Rd, in Berkley

From 11a - 4p on Friday, May 27 you'll have the opportunity to try a slice and give your feedback on what will likely become one of the strangest pizza trends in 2022.

Want more details about weird future pepsi launches? Make sure you're following them on instagram. You can also follow Green Lantern Pizza's facebook page to see more updates on the event.