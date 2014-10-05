Oktobeerfest and Pumpkin Ale. Of Course.

OktobeerFest Kalamazoo is less than two weeks away, at Homer Stryker Field, on Sat. October 18th. And it being in October, one of the beers featured will be Pumpkin Beers.

With the explosion of craft beers in the past decade has come the growth of seasonal beers. It's not just your plain old Miller and Bud anymore.

Paste Magazine has come up with a list of 47 pumpkin beers, with only two from Michigan and one from general area (New Holland's Ichabod, which got a nice comment). It's worth perusing the list just for the snarky "verdicts".

This isn't a complete list of pumpkin beers coming to OktobeerFest, but here's a sample: