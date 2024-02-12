Ohio, It’s Time To Start Using All Green Porch Lights

When we see a colored light on someone's front porch in Ohio, we might think that a colored light is merely decoration. Changing colors for certain holidays like Christmas or Halloween is also why porch light colors change. But a green porch light has a more significant meaning than just representing a holiday. And there's a good reason to change them to green for good.

Meaning Behind Colored Porch Lights In Ohio

There's a growing trend to not only use colored lights for home décor but to catch your attention for a bigger purpose. Red porch lights bring awareness to American Heart Month. Pink porch lights have also been used recently as a symbol of breast cancer awareness. And one color trend has been catching on all over the U.S., and it's another incredible cause we can all get behind in the Buckeye State as well.

While green porch lights are widely used to celebrate Christmas and St.Patrick's Day across the U.S., they're also a great way to show our support for our U.S. service members. It symbolizes gratitude and helps uplift the spirit of those who have selflessly dedicated themselves to defending our nation. Seeing an entire community light up can remind our U.S. service members that they are not alone in their journey. It's a simple and effective way to let them know their sacrifices are acknowledged and appreciated year-round. Hopefully, we see more Ohio homes light up in green for our brave heroes.

