Northern Michigan Man Says Painting Helped Save His Life

I was scrolling through Facebook the other day when I saw a guy share some pictures of his artwork on the Grand Rapids Informed Facebook page. I took a closer look and I was really impressed with what I saw.

Credit: Mathew Dault Via Facebook Credit: Mathew Dault Via Facebook loading...

The man's name is Mathew Dault, and I reached out to him to learn more.

Big Joe: How did you get into painting?

Mathew Dault: I've always enjoyed it as early as I can remember. I have art in my blood. My great grandfather used to be an airbrush artist. My father is also a woodworker/carver and has been to many art shows with me. I can remember checking out all the art at an early age. I have art in my blood.

Big Joe: What are your paintings made of?

Mathew Dault: I have done paintings on canvas, and old saw blades and wood.

Big Joe: Do you have a favorite thing to paint?

Mathew Dault: I enjoy painting scenery paintings of Northern Michigan. I also really love painting places I have been to in Vietnam. For the last ten years, I have lived in Vietnam as an English teacher. The green really is difficult to get right when painting so you have to look deep into it.

Big Joe: Is teaching your full-time job?

Mathew Dault: Before I was in the military and deployed to Iraq. After coming back I had some troubles. I went to South East Asia to escape my struggles. Selling my artwork has brought me back to America with my new family.

Big Joe: What have you gotten out of painting?

Mathew Dault: Painting has saved my life. It has brought me out of depression and has given me back my self-esteem. It has inspired other people also. Many people message me and tell me how great of a job I'm doing. It really helps me keep going.

You can check out more artwork from Mathew Dault at his website