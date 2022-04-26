Northern Michigan Man Arrested After 53-Mile-Long Police Chase

A northern Michigan man is in some serious heat after taking police on a 53-mile chase through three counties.

Jesse Mobley, 37, from Evart was arrested this week after fleeing from police. Evart is considered to be on the border of west central/northern Michigan.

Officers had received a call about a suspicious woman that was at a vacant home in Markey Township. Before police made it to the home, they were told the woman had been picked up by a man in a vehicle and were no longer at the vacant home. Police then got a description of Mobley, the woman, and vehicle.

According to UpNorthLive, a short time later, deputies located a vehicle matching the description on M-55 in Denton Township and stopped the vehicle for motor vehicle violations.

As soon as officers got out of their car and approached the vehicle, Mobley and the woman took off like mad onto M-55.

This is when things got a little crazy. Mobley continued into Missaukee County going at speeds of over 100 mph along M-55. He eventually got onto M-66 in Osceola County and was flying through Marion.

At one point, Mobley slowed down just enough for the woman to jump out of the vehicle. He continued on for several miles before getting out of the vehicle himself and attempted to make a run for it. Eventually police were able to catch him on foot and he was arrested. Sounds like a scene from a movie, right?

Why did he run from police? Well, Mobley had several outstanding warrants in Big Rapids, Reed City and Osceola County. Not to mention, his driver's license was revoked as well. Apparently, he thought he was slick enough to get away.

These are the charges he's facing:

Fleeing and Eluding

Reckless Driving

Driving While License Revoked 2nd Offense

No Insurance and Unlawful Use of a Registration Plate

Sounds like this dude will be behind bars for awhile. If not, there's a real problem with the system.

