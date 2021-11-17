No More Battle Creek Bombers – So What’s Next For Baseball in the Cereal City?

The Battle Creek Bombers have announced some big changes for this offseason.

First, the good news... the team has announced that they've agreed upon a new lease with the City of Battle Creek to keep baseball in the Cereal City. Now, the strange news... the team has also announced it will rebrand and replace their team name after over 15 years as the "Bombers".

Name the Team Contest

The Battle Creek community will decide the new team name. Starting Wednesday, November 17, a “Name the Team Contest” will allow fans to submit the team name of their choice. The contest will run for 1 week beginning Wednesday, November 17th, and ending at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 23.

Team names will be compiled with fans being able to vote for a final list of

names after the initial submission period. The fan that picks the team name that is ultimately chosen will win season tickets for life.

Get our free mobile app

The team is planning future announcements with the new ownership group, stadium

improvements, promotions, events, and more.

Fans can submit their idea for the new team name by CLICKING HERE.

Ownership Change

Former General Manager Brian Colopy has completed a purchase of the team from Northwoods League founders Dick and Kathy Radatz. Colopy and the team have been working with the City of Battle Creek to keep baseball at Bailey Park for the foreseeable future, and today the organization is announcing a new 5-year lease with the City of Battle Creek to keep Northwoods League baseball at C.O. Brown Stadium through 2026.

“The City of Battle Creek and the Recreation Department are excited to work with the new ownership group and continue our relationship with the Northwoods League.

Having a lease in place for at least another five years allows us to work together to provide the community with a great venue to enjoy family-friendly entertainment.. We are looking forward to the upcoming season and what the new team will bring to the City.” - Battle Creek Parks and Recreation Director Duska Brumm

When asked about the announcement, Colopy said “I am thrilled to start a new era of baseball in Battle Creek. Battle Creek is a baseball-rich town and we are already working hard to make this team something our community can be proud of once again.”

The local ownership group is backed with over 15 years of experience in minor league sports rebuilding teams and ballparks. With markets such as Bismarck, ND, and Kalamazoo as shining examples in the Northwoods League, there is plenty of room for optimism for the future of the team.

The Bomber's lease expired with the city of Battle Creek following the 2021 season. This is the first ownership change since the team’s inception in 2007 when the league kept baseball alive in Battle Creek following the departure of the Southwest Michigan Devil Rays.