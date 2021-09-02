New Dark and Gritty Show Based in Michigan to Star Jeremy Renner

A trailer for a brand new show based in Michigan and featuring a few major stars was release earlier this week.

As reported by freep.com, Paramount Plus is releasing a new show titled "Mayor of Kingstown" which is apparently based in the fictional Michigan town of Kingstown. While researching the show I did discover a small town of Kingston in Michigan. Could that be an inspiration? Judging by the trailer of the show...probably not.

Kingston, according to Wikipedia, is a small town near the thumb with a population of 440 people. At least, that's what the 2010 census said.

The show, Mayor of Kingstown, seems to be set in a more bustling town filled with corruption, drug trafficking, suspenseful and complicated relationships and more. Much too dark for a town with only 440 people, right? Check out the trailer below:

Dark, dangerous and mysterious. Personally, I'm looking forward to seeing this Marvel star in a different kind of role.

Too bad this wasn't actually filmed in Michigan. According to freep.com, those of you familiar with Toronto may recognize some of the scenery since most of the show was filmed there. There goes my chance at meeting an Avenger.

The show stars a few other big names like Kyle Chandler of Friday Night Lights, Diane Wiest of films like Edward Scissorhands and Practical Magic, and Aiden Gillen, the deceptive "Littlefinger" from the hit show Game of Thrones.

Aside from the trailer, very few details have been revealed about this upcoming show. I do know that it will be 10 episodes and will premiere on Paramount+ on November 14th so look for it then!

