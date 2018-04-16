New Living And Parking Structure Coming To Downtown Kalamazoo

Southwest Michigan First announced a press release stating Catalyst Development Co., LLC (Catalyst) plan to break ground in July 2018 on a $70 million, 290,000-square-foot mixed-use building which will be located at the southwest corner of North Edwards and Water Streets, overlooking Arcadia Creek Festival Place.

Catalyst will be transforming part of the city-owned Parking Lot 9 into a seven-story building with two floors of residential housing (41,000 square feet), four floors of Class-A office space (55,000 square feet), and a multi-level 300-plus space parking deck, which is slated to be completed by 2020. Although this is good news for our city for the future, this will no doubt affect the parking situation for Ribfest for the next few years.

The construction site will affect where vendors normally park during the event, which will no doubt affect where attendees of the event will be able to park. Once we get a rundown of Ribfest, we will no doubt be informing everyone of the parking situation. Your best bet is to get down there early and get the best spot available.

Tickets for Ribfest can be purchased here starting May 1st. Ribfest takes place on August 2nd-4th at Arcadia Creek Festival Place in Downtown Kalamazoo, MI.